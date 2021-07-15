Vijender Singh criticises Haryana for not promoting sportspersons employed with state police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Vijender Singh has criticised the Haryana government for not giving promotions to international medal-winning athletes who were employed by the state police for their sporting achievements.

A total of eight sportspersons are locked in a legal battle with the Haryana state government over "pending promotions" in their state police jobs, hired as DSPs over a decade back for their sporting achievements.

Vijender was among the original 12 but is no longer employed with Haryana Police.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and hockey player Sandeep Singh have taken the political plunge and are now with ruling BJP government in the state "The previous government gave jobs to the medallist players...but the present government is not ready to promote the players...Is this the reality of the governments making big claims? one side #Cheer4Indiia On the other hand, ignoring the players, now expectations are from the court," he tweeted.

The athletes who are awaiting promotions include T20 World Cup winning ex-cricketer Joginder Sharma, former women's hockey team captains Surinder Kaur and Mamta Kharab, former men's hockey captain Sardar Singh, Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist wrestler Geetika Jakhar, and Olympian boxers Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar.

"The case is in the Punjab and Haryana High Court right now. The government of Haryana sought more time to respond in the last hearing in May. The next date is of hearing is on August 20 when the state government is expected to convey its stand on the matter," a source close to the ongoing proceedings told PTI.

The promotions, according the source, were due after completing 10 years of service.

"The Haryana government says that these athletes were active competitors after joining and didn't do active service. But they were taken in the force on the basis of their achievements only.

"And once they were done playing, they have been doing their duties. They have completed their formal training in the police academy.

"The Punjab government has promoted such athletes, why can't Haryana?" the source said citing the examples of shooter Harveen Sarao and hockey player Gurbaj Singh, who were promoted to SP rank last after joining Punjab Police as DSP in 2011.