Lando Norris not in 'perfect condition' ahead of British GP

Formula One racer Lando Norris had his £40,000 watch stolen en route to his McLaren sports car just outside Wembley.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:00 PM

Mclaren driver Lando Norris

Mclaren driver Lando Norris (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE: McLaren Racing's Lando Norris admits he is "not in the perfect condition" for the British GP after he was mugged following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last weekend.

The 21-year-old had his £40,000 watch stolen en route to his McLaren sports car just outside Wembley. The British motor racing team then revealed that a police investigation is underway and, although Lando was left unhurt, he was still in shock after the incident.

Norris was one of many sporting figures and celebrities present at Sunday's showpiece alongside former England's player David Beckham and Hollywood star Tom cruise.

Speaking to Sky Sports, four days after the incident at Silverstone on Thursday, Norris opened up on a physically and mentally tough experience, also admitting he had been struggling to sleep since.

"I'm fine... but I've been better, I can say that," said Norris, a home favourite for this weekend's F1 race. "I'm not in perfect condition, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"Some work to do, mentally. Of course, I talk about that a lot and mental health, and mental strength is very important. I've not been sleeping that great, and so on. Not ideal and I'm feeling a bit sore. But I'm not the guy in the worst position after Wembley. I'll work on it, I'll make sure I'm in the best shape possible and I feel like can still go out and focus on what I need to do and that's the main thing," he added.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," McLaren stated in a release on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police made 49 arrests for a variety of offences during and following the European Championship final. European top footballing agency, UEFA has also since launched a disciplinary investigation into the actions of fans in and around Wembley.

