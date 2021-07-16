STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Viswanathan Anand draws with Vladimir Kramnik in second game of No-Castling event

The Indian maestro played out a 39-move draw in an English Four Knights variation game with black pieces.

Published: 16th July 2021

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DORTMUND: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand played out a draw against Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik in the second game of their four-game match for the Sparkassen Trophy here on Thursday.

He is ahead 1.5-0.5 after Thursday's match.

Earlier in the first game, playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday.

The match is played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM.

Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting.

Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook.

It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

Anand had returned to over-the-board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week.

He finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined) in that event.

