Domestic boxing action to begin this month with youth and junior Nationals

The national youth and junior boxing championships will mark the resumption of domestic tournaments after more than a year.

Boxing Gloves

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national youth and junior boxing championships will mark the resumption of domestic tournaments after more than a year, the BFI announced on Saturday.

The fourth edition of youth men and women national championships will be held from July 18-23, while the third edition of junior boys national championships and the fourth edition of junior girls event are scheduled from July 26 to 31.

The tournaments, which will also serve as selection events for the upcoming ASBC Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, will be held at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonepat.

"It has been a very tough time for our players with the absence of domestic tournaments for more than a year now due to the pandemic. However, the situation has improved and this gave us the confidence to resume the sport," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh said.

The participation from 34 states/UT units, including Ladakh, and Services Sports Control Board is expected for the Nationals Championships.

The youth event is expected to witness the presence of more than 300 men and 200-plus women boxers.

The last edition of youth boxing nationals were held in June 2019 with Services Sports Control Board and Haryana emerging as the overall champions in men's and women's categories respectively.

Haryana had finished on top in the junior women's nationals just before the pandemic hit the world.

