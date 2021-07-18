STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anirban Lahiri finds his touch on green, shoots 68 to get to 18th at Barbasol Championship

Lahiri had an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys for a good round.

Published: 18th July 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Anirban Lahiri hits his approach shot to the ninth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville

Anirban Lahiri hits his approach shot to the ninth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, July 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NICHOLASVILLE: Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a good day on the greens and did not miss many small putts in his round of four-under 68 at the Barbasol Championship here.

That followed his earlier rounds of 68-67 and at 13-under he is now T-18 in his last start before taking off for Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

Lahiri, who found 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round, has of late been missing many putts inside 10 feet.

But in the third round he was perfect with no misses from that range.

He had an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys for a good round.

Starting with four pars, Lahiri on Par-5 543-yard fifth hole drove 310 yards and his 225-yard approach landed within 11 feet.

He holed it for his second eagle of the week.

The first came on 11th on the first day.

Lahiri dropped a shot on ninth and turned in one-under, but on the back nine, he birdied 12th, 14th, 15th and 18th and dropped a shot on par-3 16th, where he missed a 15-footer for par.

JT Poston (66) was on top at 19-under, but the star of the day was James Hahn, who with two eagles had a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history.

Hahn settled for a 12-under 60 and was now T-3 with Joseph Bartlett, while Luke List (65) was second at 18-under.

Poston was bogey-free in his 66 and hopes to add to his sole PGA Tour win at the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

List, winless on PGA Tour, was a stroke back.

David Lingmerth (65) and Seamus Power (67) were 16 under.

Jason Dufner (65) was another stroke back with Derek Ernst (66), David Hearn (67), Bo Hoag (67) and Ryan Armour (69).

Defending champion Jim Herman was 14 under after a 65.

He won in 2019, and the event was cancelled last year.

