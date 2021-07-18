STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No-Castling Chess: Viswanathan Anand held to draw by Kramnik, all to play for in decider

Anand and Kramnik will meet later on Sunday in the fourth and final game, where Anand will need only a draw to win the match.

Published: 18th July 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand

Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DORTMUND: Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by a fighting Vladimir Kramnik in the third game of their four-game No-Castling match for the Sparkassen Chess Trophy here.

The Indian maestro led 2-1 after the 61-move draw and has the advantage going into the final game.

In an English Defence game, Anand, playing white, got into an advantageous position and piled on the pressure on the Russian in game three late on Saturday.

Kramnik, however, held firm to earn a hard-fought draw.

The duo will meet later on Sunday in the fourth and final game.

Anand only needs a draw to triumph.

The second game between the two former World champions had ended in a draw on Wednesday.

The Indian had won the opening game on Tuesday to jump into the lead.

The match is played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM.

Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting.

Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook.

It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

Anand had returned to over the board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week and finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viswanathan Anand Sparkassen Chess Vladimir Kramnik No castling chess Dortmund
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp