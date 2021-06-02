Para shooters get visas

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second wave of Covid-19 has forced different countries to adopt strict restrictions on Indian travellers. Even Tokyo-bound athletes have been affected when it comes to going abroad for training or competitions.

The situation is no different for para athletes in the country. Recently, the table tennis team could not get visas to participate in the World Qualification Tournament in Lasko, Slovenia, but the situation is much better for India’s 16-member WSPS World Cup para shooting contingent.

The para shooters, who will participate in Lima (Peru), starting June 10, have already got their visas. Other members of the contingent are expected to get it by Wednesday. More importantly, the Indian team does not have to undergo quarantine in the host nation, which is a huge relief. The competition also acts as the Tokyo Paralympics qualifying tournament. The date of travel is also expected to be finalised in the coming days.

“We have got visas for the shooters. Within a day or two, we should get the Peru visa for the rest, and then the transit visa. We have permission for our para athletes to participate in their country without quarantine,” said Paralympic Committee of India secretary-general Gursharan Singh.