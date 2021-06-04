Indian athletes set for Kyrgyzstan, IGP4 unlikely

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If everything goes as per plan, some of the elite Indian athletes would be travelling to Kyrgyzstan on June 9 or 10 for their first international meet since the pandemic last year. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has started the visa process and are expecting to get it done by June 9 at least.

According to a top AFI official, a select few athletes including the relay teams and shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor would be travelling to Kyrgyzstan to participate at T Kolpakova (a Permit Meet and World Athletics category D event) on June 12 and 13. The 4x100m women’s team along with the 4x400m women’s and men’s are expected to participate. None of the above-mentioned teams have qualified.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla confirmed that a select few athletes would travel to Biskek and then to Kazakhstan to compete at the Qosanov Memorial in Almaty on June 19-20. Murali Shreeshankar, who was planning to compete, has decided to give it a miss because of a minor niggle. He is expected to compete at the inter-state. The team will return to Patiala for the inter-state nationals on June 25-29.

“Our plan is the send a few athletes to Kyrgyzstan and then to Kazakhstan where they would be joined by other athletes,” said Sumariwalla. As for visa issues to travel to those countries, he said: “I don’t see there should be any visa issues.”The AFI had earlier announced that the Indian Grand Prix 4 would be held on June 15, however, as of now they are yet to finalise the venue. The event might not be held if Indian athletes compete in Kyrgystan and Kazakhstan. According to the AFI chief because of logistical issues, the competition would not be held as of now.

Full story: newindianexpress.com