COVID positive Milkha Singh is 'stable and better': Chandigarh hospital

The 91-year-old, who is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors, is still on oxygen support.

Sprint legend Milkha Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER here, is stable and his condition is "better than yesterday", the hospital said on Saturday.

The 91-year-old, who is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors, is still on oxygen support.

"Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh ji, being unwell due to COVID-19, has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 5, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said in a statement.

The top hospital had on Friday said that Milkha was "better and more stable".

Milkha's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson that the iconic athlete "is stable and doing well, but still on oxygen."

"Please ignore the rumours floating around. It's false news," the spokesperson said, referring to some false social media posts which has been doing the rounds since Saturday morning.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also quashed the rumours and wished Milkha a speedy recovery.

"Please don't run false news and create rumours about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji.

He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery," he tweeted.

Milkha was brought to the hospital on Thursday with dipping levels of oxygen.

On Friday, Milkha had received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health.

Modi spoke to Milkha and expressed hope that the iconic sportsman will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

Milkha was discharged from Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he received treatment for COVID Pneumonia, on Sunday last on the request of his family.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home.

Milkha's 82-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital.

"Mrs Nirmal Milkha ji continues to battle it out valiantly," the statement from the family spokesperson said.

Milkha's son and ace golfer Jeev had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on May 22.

His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached here.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

