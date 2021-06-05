STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India have task cut out after setback vs Qatar

The outcome was along expected lines as Qatar posted a 1-0 win over India. India remain fourth in Group E with three points.  

Published: 05th June 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:49 AM

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Playing against Asian champions Qatar with 11 men was going to be hard enough for India, but Igor Stimac’s side was left with the unenviable task of playing with just 10 men for more than 70 minutes of their Asian Cup qualifying clash in Doha on Thursday. The outcome was along expected lines as Qatar posted a 1-0 win over India. India remain fourth in Group E with three points.  

Rahul Bheke was sent off as early as in the 17th minute after being penalised with two yellow cards. The first booking came in the ninth minute for a foul on Hassan Al-Haydos while the marching orders for Bheke came after a handball eight minutes later. India have their task cut out in the remaining two games, against Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15, as they may need to win both to cement their spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. 

