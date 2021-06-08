STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Uncertainty over Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh trips 

Some even indicated that it was because the countries are unwilling to host Indian athletes due to strict covid norms in those countries.

Published: 08th June 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian athletes’ plans to compete abroad this year seem to be jinxed. After missing out on the World Relays on May 1-2 and a training stint in Turkey later, some of the elite athletes were planning to compete in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan later this week. 

However, the trips seem unlikely as of now. The teams were supposed to leave on June 9, but because of logistical issues the trip has not been cleared as of now. Some even indicated that it was because the countries are unwilling to host Indian athletes due to strict covid norms in those countries. However, late at night, a top AFI official said they were  still trying.

According to AFI elite athletes were scheduled to travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday to take part in the T Kolpakova (a Permit Meet and World Athletics category D event) on June 12 and 13. They were supposed to leave for the Qosanov Memorial in Almaty on June 19-20. Some athletes, especially Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and the women’s relay team (currently ranked No 15 in the Race to Tokyo list) would be eager to consolidate their positions.

With the athletics season starting in most of the continents, other teams might threaten to dislodge both the men’s (No 14 on Road to Tokyo list) and women’s 4x400m teams from the top 16 before the qualification cycle for Olympics ends on June 29. In fact, even before the Silesia trip was called off, the women’s relay team pulled out of the World Relay. The 4x100m women’s relay team too was expected to go. 

With time running out, especially for Tajinder, who is precariously placed at 29 in the Race to Tokyo list, and the relay teams too on edge, the federation may be forced to host the Indian Grand Prix 4 if these trips are off. 

The AFI had earlier thought prudent to not host the meet if Indian athletes were abroad for competitions. With Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in suspense, it is likely the Indian GP, at least one of them, would be held before the Inter-state athletics competition in Patiala from June 25-29.Athletes, especially those on the brink, would be in a fix. They desperately need competitions to accumulate as many points to not fall out of the Road to Tokyo list. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp