Uncertainty over Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh trips 

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian athletes’ plans to compete abroad this year seem to be jinxed. After missing out on the World Relays on May 1-2 and a training stint in Turkey later, some of the elite athletes were planning to compete in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan later this week.

However, the trips seem unlikely as of now. The teams were supposed to leave on June 9, but because of logistical issues the trip has not been cleared as of now. Some even indicated that it was because the countries are unwilling to host Indian athletes due to strict covid norms in those countries. However, late at night, a top AFI official said they were still trying.

According to AFI elite athletes were scheduled to travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday to take part in the T Kolpakova (a Permit Meet and World Athletics category D event) on June 12 and 13. They were supposed to leave for the Qosanov Memorial in Almaty on June 19-20. Some athletes, especially Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and the women’s relay team (currently ranked No 15 in the Race to Tokyo list) would be eager to consolidate their positions.

With the athletics season starting in most of the continents, other teams might threaten to dislodge both the men’s (No 14 on Road to Tokyo list) and women’s 4x400m teams from the top 16 before the qualification cycle for Olympics ends on June 29. In fact, even before the Silesia trip was called off, the women’s relay team pulled out of the World Relay. The 4x100m women’s relay team too was expected to go.

With time running out, especially for Tajinder, who is precariously placed at 29 in the Race to Tokyo list, and the relay teams too on edge, the federation may be forced to host the Indian Grand Prix 4 if these trips are off.

The AFI had earlier thought prudent to not host the meet if Indian athletes were abroad for competitions. With Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in suspense, it is likely the Indian GP, at least one of them, would be held before the Inter-state athletics competition in Patiala from June 25-29.Athletes, especially those on the brink, would be in a fix. They desperately need competitions to accumulate as many points to not fall out of the Road to Tokyo list.