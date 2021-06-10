STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be objective and fair: China after IOA drops Li Ning as India's kit sponsor for Olympics

The decision to part ways with the sportswear company was taken by the IOA on Tuesday, a week after unveiling the kits in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Workers paste the overlay on the wall of the National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are scheduled for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday urged India to view bilateral cooperation in an "objective and fair manner" after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dropped Li Ning as its kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics-bound contingent citing "public sentiment".

IOA President Narinder Batra said a new sponsor is being looked for and he hopes to find one by the end of this month.

"As for the specific business cooperation, I am not aware of it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a media briefing here responding to a question on the IOA's decision.

"We hope that the Indian side will be objective and fair in viewing our normal cooperation between the two countries rather than politicising the issue," he said.

It has been learnt that it was the Sports Ministry that advised IOA to not include a Chinese sponsor for the Games.

"We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we in a IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor," IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta had said in a joint statement.

There have been calls for boycott of Chinese products after face-off between the Armys of the two countries in eastern Ladakh last year.

Last year, the Indian cricket board had put the Chinese sponsorship of the IPL on hold for a while but the company -- mobile manufacturers Vivo -- is now back as the contract, worth Rs 440 crore annually, was on temporary hold and not suspended.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the country's athletes will not wear branded apparel in the upcoming Tokyo Games even as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) claimed that the search is on for a new partner.

Rijiju's statement came hours after IOA president Narinder Batra told PTI that the National Olympic Committee (NOC) was hoping to find a new kit sponsor for the contingent by the end of this month after cutting ties with Li Ning on Tuesday.

"Indian athletes, coaches and support staff, won't be wearing any branded apparel at Tokyo Olympics. Only 'INDIA' will be written in the kits of our athletes," Rijiju tweeted.

However, Batra said search is on for a new sponsor within the limited available time.

"The process (of finding a new sponsor) is in progress but time in our hand is very limited. We don't want to put pressure on anyone and have them on board under duress. It has to be on mutual agreement," Batra told PTI.

"By month end, we will have to take a call on whether to go unbranded. The apparels are ready and need to hand them over to our athletes as soon as possible."

Sunlight Sports, which is the exclusive distributor of Li Ning products in India, said the company has accepted IOA's decision looking at the current "fluctuating conditions in the country".

"Sunlight Sports understands the current global situation and the fluctuating conditions in the country and have agreed to allow the Indian Olympic Association to arrange the official sports kit of the Indian Olympic team locally," read a statement issued by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

The IOA had unveiled the Olympic kit last week in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju, which led to widespread criticism as Chinese companies had faced opposition after last year's military face-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

It is learnt that the Sports Ministry then advised the Olympic body to snap ties with the company.

The IOA chief said that the decision to drop Li Ning was taken in public interest.

"I am not going to take the name of any company or anyone, but the decision was taken only after we started to receive criticism from all quarters, including the media following the announcement. We took this decision keeping in mind public sentiment," Batra said.

Batra said for the IOA and Sports Ministry, the priority is preparation of the country's Olympic-bound athletes and logistics regarding their travel to Tokyo for the quadrennial Games.

While Li Ning was the official apparel partner, the official ceremonial kits are being sponsored by Raymonds.

"With the vastly spread-out training camps combined with the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in India, IOA has faced unprecedented logistical challenges in meeting the exact apparel requirements of the participating Indian athletes," the IOA statement read on Wednesday.

"Due to these challenges, the Indian Olympic Association requested Sunlight Sports to allow IOA to appoint local manufacturers familiar with the athletes' apparel measurements, to produce and supply the sports kitting for the Indian Olympic team," it added.

The IOA chief also dismissed reports that India, along with nine other countries, could be barred from participating in the Tokyo Olympics by the organisers because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in those nations.

"These are all media speculations. We at IOA haven't heard anything from either the IOC (International Olympic Committee) or the organisers in this regard," Batra said.

"But still we have asked the IOC and Tokyo Games organisers to give us a clear picture. India is still better-placed than most other nations in terms of COVID cases and mortality rate."

A Malaysian media report claimed that the Japanese government had asked the Games organising committee to consider denying entry to 10 countries, including India, due to the surge in COVID cases recently.

The report further stated that other countries on the possible "no entry list" are Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

However, the Games organisers have also rejected the speculation.

