Swimmers seek BMC clarification on opening of pools for competitive training

The latest unlock guidelines allow outdoor sports but there is no specific mention of swimming in outdoor pools, GMAA president wrote to BMC.

Published: 10th June 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Greater Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA) president Kusal Roy has sought clarification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on whether competitive swimmers can use pools for training as per the Maharashtra government's latest 'unlock' plan.

Sporting activities, which were halted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, resumed on Monday after the Maharashtra government eased the stringent restrictions which had been imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

However, there is no clarity on the use of outdoor swimming pools.

"I write to you on behalf of all competitive swimmers in Mumbai city. The latest unlock guidelines allow outdoor sports but there is no specific mention of swimming in outdoor pools.

Due to this issue, clubs are not able to open their outdoor pools for competitive training," Roy wrote in a letter to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The GMAAA chief urged Chahal to clarify on the matter while assuring that all safety guidelines would be followed by the swimmers.

"If you kindly issue a clarification that allows for training in competitive swimming in outdoor pools, we will be very grateful.

We will ensure that all safety guidelines are followed in this regard.

On behalf of all competitive swimmers in Mumbai, I look forward for your support," Roy further stated.

