STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Jeremy eyes CWG after Oly hopes fade away

He, along with fellow lifter Achinta Sheuli, returned to the country on June 1 after competing in the IWF Junior World Championships held in Uzbekistan last month.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as Mirabai Chanu (49kg) on Saturday became the only Indian weightlifter to qualify for the Olympics after securing the second spot in her weight category with 4133,6172 points, her compatriot, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), missed the flight to Tokyo by a small margin.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) published the final Absolute Ranking lists late on Friday night and intimated the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) about the allocated quota places. The 18-year-old Jeremy (3172,1676 points, 12th place) was in line to get the continental quota, which eventually went to South Korean lifter Han Myeongmok (3357,4830), who was ranked a place higher to him in 67kg.

Now, the only source of hope for the Mizoram lifter is the conclusion of the anti-doping result management processes, which might open up an Olympic slot for him, but Jeremy has already set his sights on the next target. “I am not disappointed (for not earning an Olympic quota). I did my best but the efforts didn’t prove enough,” the 2018 Youth Olympics champion told this daily from NIS Patiala, where he is serving a mandatory quarantine. He, along with fellow lifter Achinta Sheuli, returned to the country on June 1 after competing in the IWF Junior World Championships held in Uzbekistan last month.

“My next target is the 2022 Commonwealth Games. For that, I have to give my best in the upcoming Commonwealth Senior, Junior and Youth Championships scheduled in Singapore in October. It’s a qualifying event for Birmingham CWG,” said Jeremy. He sustained a knee injury during the Asian Championships held in Uzbekistan in April this year. The injury seemingly affected his performance in the Junior Worlds, where he failed to secure cru  cial ranking points, thus falling behind his competitor from South Korea.

“I am still recovering from the injury. It’s getting better. At the moment, I am strengthening my core muscles. Once I complete the quarantine period, I will start preparations in full swing for the Commonwealth Championships.”

With age by his side, Jeremy is confident of competing in the 2024 Olympics. “I will try to make the cut for the 2024 Games via world rankings. But before that, several other important events are lined up and I wish to give my best in them,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp