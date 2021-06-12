STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports ministry to centralise injury management system   

This programme, Kiren Rijiju hoped, would fast-track India’s ascent in the world of sports science, an important discipline in the 21st century.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry took another important step towards realising the country’s sporting potential by launching a first-of-its-kind injury management system in India. Dubbed CAIMS, the Centralised Athlete Injury Management System, the project is much needed as it charts a better path for athletes during their rehabilitation process while recovering from injuries. It also aims to prevent injuries from happening, a system that’s already in place in some of the leading sporting nations across the world. It will first be rolled out to athletes who are part of the developmental group for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. 

This programme, Kiren Rijiju hoped, would fast-track India’s ascent in the world of sports science, an important discipline in the 21st century. “We want to be a sporting powerhouse,” he said while launching the programme in an online function organised by the sports ministry. “And to have a world-class injury management is an integral part of that. We need an excellent and professional injury management of the athletes.  

“I hope this initiative will lead to a system where we will have a professional way of managing injuries of athletes. It is something long desired by one and all. This is a centralised platform where we will have a common and uniform injury and rehabilitation management system.  “I have seen athletes whose careers have been damaged or shortened due to lack of timely and proper treatment of even common injuries. For some injuries, treatment is not available in our country and athletes will have to go abroad. This is just the beginning to address that,” the sports minister added. 

There’s more than a grain of truth in that assessment. Even recently, some of India’s elite athletes (Mirabai Chanu for example) were forced to miss months of training and competitions after being laid low by seemingly innocuous injuries. CAIMS, the minister hopes, will provide better diagnostic tools to nip the problem in the bud rather than letting it develop.  How? Athletes coming under the system will be exposed to world-class medical care, with an online record of type of injury, diagnosis, prognosis available. Some of the doctors who will be available are Anant Joshi and Dinshaw Pardiwala, both of whom were present at the launch. 

The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) chief, Narinder Batra, who was also present, made the point that CAIMS could lead to better communication between the athletes and the doctors. “A lack of communication between athletes and medical providers results in injuries. It could affect their careers.” 
The one major potential pro­blem with such a system could be a lack of confidentiality, but Batra sought to assuage those fears. “I would like to emphasise the confidentiality of the injury of the athletes should be maintained and should never be made public.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sports Ministry Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp