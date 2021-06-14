STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

International Basketball Federation head Hamane Niang steps aside amid sexual abuse inquiry

Hamane Niang offered his full collaboration to the investigation, said FIBA, which has told officials in Mali also to cooperate.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Basketball

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

MIES: The president of basketball's world governing body has stepped aside during its investigation into alleged systemic sexual abuse of women players at his home federation.

Hamane Niang "strongly denies the allegations" that he ignored abuse by coaches and officials in Mali when he led the national federation there from 1999 to 2007, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said in a statement on Monday.

The New York Times published allegations implicating around 12 coaches and officials in sexual abuse that involved around 100 women players.

Niang was not accused of abusing women.

Three men  coach Amadou Bamba, coach Oumar Sissoko and official Hario Maiga  have been suspended from all FIBA activities during an investigation ordered by the Switzerland-based governing body.

Niang "offered his full collaboration" to the investigation, said FIBA, which has told officials in Mali also to cooperate.

"FIBA has zero tolerance for all forms of harassment and abuse and extends its heartfelt compassion for victims of such conduct," it said.

The investigation will be done by FIBA's integrity officer Richard McLaren, the Canadian law professor who detailed the Russian state-backed doping scandal.

"(McLaren) has confirmed that the report is expected to be delivered soon after the Olympic Games," FIBA said.

The Tokyo Olympics opening July 23 was to be a highlight of Niang's four years as FIBA president, which began in 2019.

FIBA has an elected presidency that is a figurehead compared to the executive role at other sports governing bodies.

It rotates among continents which each get a four-year turn.

The 69-year-old Niang is not directly implicated in the sexual abuse allegations which the New York Times said took place from 1999 to 2011.

Niang was appointed a sports and culture minister in Mali's government from 2007-11 after his basketball presidency in the country, according to his biography on FIBA's website.

During Niang's absence, FIBA said, his duties will be taken by first vice-president Sheik Saud Ali Al-Thani of Qatar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamane Niang Hamane Niang Sexual Abuse FIBA International Basketball Federation
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp