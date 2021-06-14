Kerala to form new company to develop sports infrastructure

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

Covid has hit all areas of life and sports is no exception. New Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has a big task on hand. In an interview with TNIE, the minister says he plans to introduce new policies to promote sports activities in the state as a bill in the assembly. The government will launch a company called Kerala Sports Limited to undertake infrastructure development and carry out the maintenance of sports facilities. Excerpts.

What are your major plans for the sports ministry?

We will introduce new policies to promote sports in the state after listening to the opinions and suggestions of persons and other experts in the field. I will soon present the policies as a bill in the assembly. The policies will also increase the interest of the people in sports.

What about the sports infrastructure facilities in the state?

The first Pinarayi Vijayan government had allotted Rs 800 crore for the infrastructure development project. The project will be completed soon. To carry on with the infrastructure development and carry out the maintenance of sports facilities, the ministry will soon form a company called ‘Kerala Sports Limited’. This public limited company will play a major part in the development of sports in the state.

Have you fixed specific goals for the next five years?

Definitely. Making Kerala the best state in India in all sports in the next five year is my goal. The state will have better sports infrastructure facilities than the other states in the next two years.

To become the best state in sports, we need top athletes and other sportspersons. How do you plan to nurture new talents?

At present, sportspersons are not getting enough support in the state, including facilities. Most of them train themselves with their limited knowledge and infrastructure. The sports ministry will roll out new programmes to find new talents and nurture them. As part of it, we have already started the selection process for athletes at Calicut University for the coming Olympics.

You are from Malappuram. Will you give emphasis on boosting the sports activities in Malabar area?

I can’t give emphasis only to one particular region. I will chalk out plans for the whole state. Malappuram is known for its love for sports, especially football. When we boost the sports activities in the state, Malabar region will be able to give its best.

What are your priorities in Railway development?

More railway development plans will be revealed later. However, the government’s priority is to complete the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail Corridor soon. The Silver Line project will reduce the travel time from south to north by at least six hours.