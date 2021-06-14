STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kerala to form new company to develop sports infrastructure

The government will launch a company called Kerala Sports Limited to undertake infrastructure development and carry out the maintenance of sports facilities.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Vishnuprasad K P 
Express News Service

Covid has hit all areas of life and sports is no exception. New Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has a big task on hand. In an interview with TNIE, the minister says he plans to introduce new policies to promote sports activities in the state as a bill in the assembly. The government will launch a company called Kerala Sports Limited to undertake infrastructure development and carry out the maintenance of sports facilities. Excerpts.

What are your major plans for the sports ministry?
We will introduce new policies to promote sports in the state after listening to the opinions and suggestions of persons and other experts in the field. I will soon present the policies as a bill in the assembly. The policies will also increase the interest of the people in sports. 

What about the sports infrastructure facilities in the state?
The first Pinarayi Vijayan government had allotted Rs 800 crore for the infrastructure development project. The project will be completed soon. To carry on with the infrastructure development and carry out the maintenance of sports facilities, the ministry will soon form a company called ‘Kerala Sports Limited’. This public limited company will play a major part in the development of sports in the state. 

Have you fixed specific goals for the next five years?
Definitely. Making Kerala the best state in India in all sports in the next five year is my goal. The state will have better sports infrastructure facilities than the other states in the next two years. 

To become the best state in sports, we need top athletes and other sportspersons. How do you plan to nurture new talents?
At present, sportspersons are not getting enough support in the state, including facilities. Most of them train themselves with their limited knowledge and infrastructure. The sports ministry will roll out new programmes to find new talents and nurture them. As part of it, we have already started the selection process for athletes at Calicut University for the coming Olympics.

You are from Malappuram. Will you give emphasis on boosting the sports activities in Malabar area?
I can’t give emphasis only to one particular region. I will chalk out plans for the whole state. Malappuram is known for its love for sports, especially football. When we boost the sports activities in the state, Malabar region will be able to give its best. 

What are your priorities in Railway development?
More railway development plans will be revealed later. However, the government’s priority is to complete the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail Corridor soon. The Silver Line project will reduce the travel time from south to north by at least six hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala sports infrastructure
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp