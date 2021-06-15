STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

I did not take any stimulant but was on painkillers, says Suspended wrestler Sumit Malik

Sports Lawyer Parth Goswami said if Malik wants any relief in this case, he must establish the source of the substance found in his body.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suspended Indian wrestler Sumit Malik on Tuesday said he has no idea how a banned stimulant entered his body but admitted that he was on painkillers during the recent Olympic Qualifiers and had informed the world body about that before taking the mat.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist was handed a provisional suspension by the United World Wrestling (UWW) after a specified banned substance -- 5-methylhexan-2amine (1,4 dimethylpentylamine) -- was found in his sample.

Malik had secured the 125kg category quota for the Tokyo Olympic during the Olympic Qualifiers, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, last month but was handed suspension for failing his dope test during the same tournament.

"There was severe pain in my knee and I had taken painkillers Mobizox and Voveran. I had informed the UWW officials about it. I have taken the same painkillers before also, I don't know how I tested positive," Malik told PTI.

"UWW people have also informed me that the quantity of the substance is less than one per cent. It's merely 0.5 per cent. They have told me that a clear picture will be given to me in 3-4 days," he added.

While Malik asserted that he has taken only these twopain killers, AIIMS senior resident doctor Uditi Gupta said that none of them contains any stimulant.

"Neither Mobizox nor Voveran contains any stimulant. It might be there in some other protein supplements he was taking. 

"Voveran is a single drug that contains only diclofenac, which is a painkiller while Mobizox is a combination drug which is a painkiller and a muscle relaxant but there is no stimulant in it," Gupta said.

"Methylhexanamine (found in Malik's sample) is a stimulant. It is sometimes used for nasal decongestion but never for pain relief," she added.

Asked if he consulted a doctor before taking the medicines, Malik conceded that he did not.

"No, I did not ask anyone. I took it on my own. I have taken these painkillers before also but never tested positive. 

"Now they tell me that they have found something in my pre-workout sample also but did not tell me what it is," Malik, who gave consent for testing his B sample on June 9, said.

Malik, who has to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for testing of the B sample, is hoping to come out clean.

"People who are handling it, tell me that it's not a drug, it's not something heavy. I am hopeful I will be cleared and I will be able to compete in the Olympics," the 28-year-old from Rohtak said.

Sports Lawyer Parth Goswami said if Malik wants any relief in this case, he must establish the source of the substance found in his body.

"The athlete can get benefit of exoneration, reprimand or reduced sanction only if he can establish the source of the substance which was found in his sample and further establish that such consumption was not intentional," he explained.

"The athlete will have to prove that there was no fault or negligence on his part while consuming such prohibited substance.

"In order to participate in Tokyo, Sumit will have to move fast and try to expedite the hearing process," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumit Malik Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp