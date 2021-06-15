STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympics: Sharath and Manika to train in Pune after conclusion of national camp

The duo had trained for a week in Chennai back in April and even that was just basic training and not ideal preparation for the Olympic Games.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping mixed doubles training in mind, A Sharath Kamal will fly out to Pune to train with Manika Batra after the conclusion of the national camp in Sonepat.  

The camp is set to end on July 5 and Sharath and Manika have been discussing the possibility of training at the India Khelega centre in Pune for quite some time now but due to certain reasons, those plans have not come to fruition.

The plan as of now is to try and train for a week or ten days.

The duo had trained for a week in Chennai back in April and even that was just basic training and not ideal preparation for the Olympic Games.

Many have billed the event as India’s best shot at winning a historic medal and for that reason, the duo has targeted the national camp and Pune as the ideal opportunity.

“We will utilise the time at the camp and then I will be flying to Pune. Travel is not ideal but we have to train somewhere and this is the best plan we have at the moment,” Sharath confirmed to this daily.

The national camp, which starts on June 20, will see Manika in attendance but the duration of her stay is not certain as yet.

She is coming mainly for the mixed doubles training with Sharath. She will be joined by her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape.

The camp also has seen certain alterations in terms of personnel. A couple of players have changed with Ronit Bhanja added to the list among men after Anthony Amalraj decided against joining up for the camp.

Among women, Archana Kamath has been replaced by Kaushani Nath. India’s other Olympian G Sathiyan has informed TTFI that he plans to train at Chennai under the guidance of his coach S Raman.

Apart from Sharath, the other Olympians have so far got one shot of the vaccine. In case, the paddlers are unable to get one prior to their arrival in Sonepat, TTFI has discussed the possibility of inoculating them while they are in the camp. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Sharath Kamal Manika Batra Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp