STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

It is time to move on and get closure: Vishwanathan Anand on Kamath's misdemeanor in simul event

"It's time to move on and get closure on this," Anand tweeted on Tuesday in response to a post by Chess. com-India which said it was reopening all accounts in question during the fund-raiser event.

Published: 16th June 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwanathan Anand. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday said it is time to move and "get closure" on the controversy that erupted after his loss to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath in an online simultaneous charity event.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of online stock brokerage firm Zerodha, had defeated Anand during an online charity match on Sunday and later admitted that he had cheated, leading to a huge backlash on social media.

"It's time to move on and get closure on this," Anand tweeted on Tuesday in response to a post by Chess. com-India which said it was reopening all accounts in question during the fund-raiser event.

Kamath's Chess.com account was banned after the match.

"Regarding the games played in the Vishy Anand simul for charity, as well as with full cooperation of Vishy Anand, Chess.com has elected to reopen all of the accounts in question during the event," Chess.com-India said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Given the forthcoming cooperation of the players and the clarification that not all the rules were properly understood, neither Chess.com nor Anand himself see any reason to uphold the matter further."

The event was conducted to raise funds for those suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"General Note: Per Chess.com rules found at support.chess.com - unrated games, as such were played in the event-are not always played within the same parameters. Anand, as the simul giver, has expressed no interest in further pursuing the matter," it said.

"While he clearly expressed that he does not endorse use of non-approved assistance in chess, he agrees fully that the games were played in good faith for the fun and good intentions of the charitable efforts, and wishes the matter be put to rest."

Kamath had taken the 'help' of chess analysts and computers to get the better of Anand, a five-time World Champion, during the event.

He later apologised for his misdemeanour in a tweet.

Anand had responded to Kamath's apology by saying "It was a celebrity simul for people to raise money. It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone."

In a surprise result, Kamath had defeated Anand while others including celebrities like India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actor Aamir Khan, Sudeep Khicha, Sajid Nadiadwala and Riteish Deshmukh went down to the Chennai-based chess ace.

The controversy over Kamath using the help of chess analysts and computers to score a win over Anand overshadowed the event during which more than Rs 10 lakh was raised and caused a storm on Twitter with several lashing out at the entrepreneur and hailing Anand's sportsmanship.

Chess.com is an online platform for players across the world to play matches virtually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp