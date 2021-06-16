Patiala meets give Vismaya some relief

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For quarter-miler VK Vismaya, the biggest disappointment of not participating in the athletic meets in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was that the plan fell through at the very last moment. The 24-year-old is among the athletes who will be heading to Olympics with the 4x400m mixed relay team, which has sealed qualification. She is also part of the women’s relay team which is still in contention.

She hopes that the upcoming IGP-4, followed by the inter-state nationals in Patiala, will help the athletes stay competitive. The IGP-4 is scheduled to be held on June 21 while the inter-state nationals will be held from June 25-29. "At first, it was the World Relays where the squad was told at the last moment that the team won't travel. Then Kyrgystan and Kazakhstan. It was not easy to process. All the targets and plans that you have in mind are disrupted and you have to reset," she said.