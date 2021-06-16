SL, Maldives, B’desh set for national athletics

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India is all set to host the last two competitions before the Olympic qualification cycle ends on June 29. Though 12 athletes have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, some like Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, the 4x400m relay teams (men & women) are on verge of qualification but need to consolidate their position on the Road to Tokyo list.

The Indian Grand Prix 4 on June 21 and the inter-state athletics nationals in Patiala from June 25 to 29 are expected to have visitors from three neighbouring countries. According to AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives have accepted their invitation and with the help of Ministry of External Affairs and the Sports Ministry, the teams are expected to participate in the nationals. If logistics permit, the teams might even participate at the IGP 4 on June 21. However, because time is short, it might be difficult. For relay teams, international teams are necessary to qualify.

“Three teams have accepted invitation and would be participating during the national championships,” said the AFI chief. He also said that the athletes would be in a bubble from the time they land in the airport and until they participate. The federation is looking into the logistics now. The athletes from the three nations are expected to participate in 4x100m (women), 4x400m (men and women) relays but they can enter their names in other competitions as well.

The AFI is confident 4x100m women’s team would qualify. Nigeria is 16th on Road to Tokyo with 43.05s and India are 22nd with 43.81s. The AFI president has also sounded a warning to those athletes who have qualified for the Olympics or on verge of qualification to not miss the national competitions without solid reasons.

He said that if someone drops out without taking prior permission of the chief national coach, strict action would be taken. Should an athlete chose to skip the event as part of the strategy drawn up by the coaches, the AFI won’t stand their way. But AFI and the coaches must be convinced with the reasons furnished by the athlete. “Or else we might even not take them to the Olympics. The events will be conducted in a safe environment and everyone must compete,” he said.

The federation has assured that the safety of the athletes will not be compromised, especially of those who have already qualified an are training in a secured environment in the National Centre of Excellence, Patiala. It is likely that the relays and the 100m, 400m, shot put and a few other events might take place at NCOE.