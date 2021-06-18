IOA ropes in JSW as sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association on Friday roped in the JSW Group as another sponsor for the country's Tokyo Olympics contingent.

As per the agreement, JSW Group, which also owns Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, has pledged a sponsor amount of Rs 1 crore to the IOA.

"We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship offer which is confirmed with JSW Group for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since our last update to you on 17th June," IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement.

"Mr Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW has confirmed to us for the sponsorship of Rs 1.00 crore to IOA," the statement added.

On Thursday, the IOA had roped in mobile gaming platform, MPL Sports Foundation as the principal sponsor of the country's contingent for the Tokyo Olympics and next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The association with MPL is for one-and-a-half years and will end on December 31 next year and will cost the company Rs 8 crore.

The IOA also entered into an agreement with diary giant, Amul to be a sponsor for the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

IOA inked the deals days after dropping Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning as the Indian team's official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics, stating that the country's athletes will wear unbranded apparel during the Games.