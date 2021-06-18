Training my mind to convert negative thoughts into positive ones: Archer Deepika Kumari

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the final Olympic qualification tournament in Paris, the Indian women archers — Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari — are busy training at their base in Vichy Sports Complex, about 400 kilometres from the French capital. The expectation from most quarters is that the team will earn the quota but a star-studded field will be in attendance and it will act as a precursor to the Olympics. Amid the hype, The New Indian Express had a telephonic chat with former World No 1 Deepika. She spoke on a variety of topics focussing on the team's preparations, how she has been tackling her mind and what to expect come June 20. Excerpts...

The women's team is training at the Vichy Sports Complex for over 10 days now. How much of a help will that be?

Ahead of the World Championships, we all had an extended camp which helped the men earn their Olympic quotas. So it bodes well for us. The facilities here at the Vichy Sports Complex are top-notch and we train twice a day, from morning 9 to 11 and in the evening from 4 to 7. We have improved our overall scores as compared to the ones we were notching during practice back in India. Also, we have slowly but surely rectified the mistakes we have done in the past qualifying tournament and that is a big boost. All of us are working hard and we would like to thank the government and the federation for helping us get the best of practice even during quarantine. One of the biggest advantages of training here is getting used to the weather conditions here which will definitely stand us in good stead during the competition. Back home, training in the hot and humid weather with the onset of monsoon can be quite difficult!

Many people consider India to be a front-runner to win the women's team quota. What is your take on this and is the team under pressure?

We are aware of the expectations (laughs). There will always be pressure when representing the country and aiming to reach the Olympics. It is a big deal but putting that pressure aside is easier said than done. Earlier, those negative thoughts used to bog me down personally and I have been training my mind specifically focused on trying to convert those negative thoughts into positive ones. We are all pumped up to give our best and we are confident of earning the quota.

Equipment training aside, how vital is it to train the mind especially looking at past setbacks. And as the team's senior-most, how are you guiding the others?

I'm more aware than most about not getting over the line. Without going into intricate details, I can broadly say that not allowing the pressure to get to you, not letting past disappointments affect your present form and always trying to find a solution despite the obstacles are some of the most important aspects I have been working on for the last couple of years. It is not an easy process, nor is it like a course which gets over in a stipulated amount of time. But I have definitely improved and a variety of factors are also aiding me in my quest. As far as the rest of the team is concerned, I try to lead by example and always offer tips as and when required. The coaches are working hard and my teammates are extremely talented and know what is expected from them.

Stage I was the last competition and even that had a weakened field. How big a test will this be?

International competitions have been a rarity for most sports. Training without an end goal was difficult but the Stage I result was beyond all our expectations! We are very well aware of the much harder challenge coming up. But winning a medal and that feeling cannot be discounted either. It is all about shooting well on a given day and having adapted to the conditions here, we are confident but also cautious. The mood is quite buoyant as all of us including the men and the compound squad are training together and the spirit is high. We will enter Paris on Friday for official practice and then gear up for the big day on June 20. I can assure everyone that we will leave no stone unturned to return with the quota and then use this tournament as a springboard for even greater things in July.