STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Before I die I want to see one gold medal in Olympics: Hima Das remembers Milkha Singh's words

Hima Das said Milkha Singh had expectations from her and she will always remember the tips of the track legend.

Published: 19th June 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Saturday not only remembered the tips given by Milkha Singh, but also reminisced the words of the late track legend which motivated her to aim for the best.

One of the country's earliest sports heroes, Milkha died of COVID-19 related complications in a hospital in Chandigarh late on Friday night, leaving the whole nation in shock and disbelief. Hima, who won the World Championship U20 title and a medal in Asian Games, said the legendary sprinter had told her that he wanted to see her winning a gold medal in Olympics.

"I remember sir (Milkha) spoke to me during the World Championship in Finland and I am now missing whatever he told me. He always used to say that hard work is the key to success and during the World championship he told me that 'Hima be serious from now, you have to give good timing in Asian Games' being in discipline and listening to coach is important he used to tell me," Hima told ANI.

"And when I gave good timing in Asian Games he again called me and said 'before I die I want to see one gold medal in Olympic and you have enough time because you have just started you can do it keep working hard and be dedicated'. At that time I was 18 years old so I am missing those things," she added.

Hima said Milkha Singh had expectations from her and she will always remember the tips of the track legend. "He had expectations from me and had also called me at his residence but for some reason, I couldn't go there. I really wanted to see sir," said Hima.

"I will always remember the tips of sir and will improve our sport. When I started my journey Milkha Singh was the first name which I came to know and how he used to run. I feel really lucky that sir always spoke to me and guided me," she added.

Expressing condolences over Milkha's demise, Hima said, " Milkha Singh Sir was an inspiration for the entire nation, all his memories are coming in front of my eyes."

Milkha had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960. It set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m final on September 6. Besides his 1960 Olympic Games heroics, Milkha Singh will be remembered for his victory in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. He won gold in the 440-yard sprint in a Games Record time of 46.6 seconds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milkha Singh Hima Das Olympics MIlkha Singh Death The Flying Sikh
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp