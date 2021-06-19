STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Milkha Singh: Not just a legend on the field, but also a trendsetter off it

Indian screenwriter and chairperson of the CBFC Prasoon Joshi said the track legend Milkha Singh was an inspiration for everyone.

Published: 19th June 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace sprinter Milkha Singh was not just a legend on the field, but also a trendsetter off it. While his achievements on the sports field is well documented, the biopic on his life 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' inspired the whole nation and started the trend of 'Sports Biopics' in Bollywood.

The track legend's willpower saw him overcome every hurdle and his journey from Govindpura to Delhi in 1947 and then to dominate the world stage in athletics was stuff dreams are made of. And it came as no surprise that the movie starring Farhan Akhtar was a blockbuster hit.

ALSO READ: Celebrities pay homage to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh - His legacy remains unmatched

There had been a couple of movies based on sportspersons before 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', but none created the magic like this one. With Prasoon Joshi writing the script and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directing it, the movie had success written all over it.

Indian screenwriter and chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi said the track legend was an inspiration for everyone.

"It was an honour to write Bhaag Mikha Bhaag which allowed me to explore Milkhaji's life and learn a lot from it. Had just met him and his wife Nirmal Ji a few months back in Delhi and at 92 he was still looking forward to life. A doer an optimist whose positivity will always resonate with me," said Prasoon.

ALSO READ: 'Will be alright in three-four days' - Milkha Singh's first response after contracting COVID

Sharing how Milkha inspired him personally, Joshi said, "Milkha Ji was an inspiration for not only the film I wrote but In life; Unhone race lagayi. Woh mushkilon se bhaage nahi , daud lagai unke saath." (He raced. He did not run away from difficulties, ran with them.)

While the film's success is well documented, it also opened the doors for the genre of Sports Biopics. Since then there has been no looking back as directors and writers have come forward to recapture the lives of sports legends in order to tell their "untold" stories through movies.

In 2016, fans got another treat when 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' a movie based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni went on floors. The movie - starring late Sushant Singh Rajput -- shattered several records since its release and inspired the youngsters from the smaller towns of India to believe in dreams.

ALSO READ: Milkha Singh - An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics

Three months later came Amir Khan starrer 'Dangal' which showcased the struggles of Indian wrestlers Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat. The movie released in the year 2016 and became the highest-grossing Indian film ever bagging the titles of the fifth highest-grossing non-English film and the highest-grossing sports film worldwide.

Sports Biopics have since become a favourite with fans who love seeing the 'off the field' stories of their favourite athletes on the silver screen.

Coming back to Milkha Singh's biopic, what made the movie more special is that the legendary athlete and his daughter, Sonia Sanwalka, co-wrote his autobiography, titled 'The Race of My Life'-- the book that inspired 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' Milkha had sold the film's rights for one rupee and inserted a clause stating that a share of the profits would be given to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust which was founded in 2003 with the aim of assisting poor and needy sportspeople.

While Milkha passed away due to COVID-related complications in a private hospital in Chandigarh late on Friday night, his legacy will live on forever.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milkha Singh Milkha Singh Death The Flying Sikh
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp