STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

You've made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete: Sourav Ganguly pays homage to Milkha Singh

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed condolences on the demise of track legend Milkha Singh.

Published: 19th June 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has expressed condolences on the demise of track legend Milkha Singh. The former sprinter passed away on Friday at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: "Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP, India's one of the greatest sportsman..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely.."

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar echoed the sentiments and wrote: "Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come."

ALSO READ: Milkha Singh - An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics

India coach Ravi Shastri recalled how the track legend shook the world with his competitive spirit in spite of limited facilities.

"India's greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family," he wrote on Twitter.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said while Milkha Singh passed away on Friday, the name will live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

ALSO READ: 'Will be alright in three-four days' - Milkha Singh's first response after contracting COVID

"The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power. What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he wrote.

The former sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He was the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship.

ALSO READ: Celebrities pay homage to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh - His legacy remains unmatched

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Milkha Singh Milkha Singh Death The Flying Sikh
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp