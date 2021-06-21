STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Chartered flight to Tokyo for Olympics-bound athletes, officials

Olympic-bound athletes flying out of India will now leave for Tokyo in a special chartered flight organised by one of the federation’s officials.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Image of a SpiceJet flight used for representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic-bound athletes flying out of India will now leave for Tokyo in a special chartered flight organised by one of the federation’s officials. This was necessary after a couple of carriers cancelled their scheduled flights.

“President, secretary general and the IOA family wish to thank and express their gratitude to Ajay Singh, president, Boxing Federation of India, for agreeing to fly a special SpiceJet flight for Indian athletes and officials to Tokyo on July 17 after two airlines on June 19 cancelled their scheduled flights for July 17 & 18 in which 81 athletes and officials were booked to fly to Tokyo,” the IOA said. Singh doubles up as head of the SpiceJet. 

“IOA had to ensure that athletes leave on July 17 and SpiceJet supported IOA and solved the crisis,” they added. The crisis is a result of a new advisory that insist that athletes and officials travelling from India would have to observe a three-day quarantine like practice upon landing in Japan. This will allow athletes to reach Tokyo early and train after finishing the three-day physical distancing requirement rather than head into competition straightaway. 

“The athletes and officials can enter the Games Village only five days prior to their event and under the new prevailing conditions, if we wasted two days due to flight change and three days of quarantine, then Indian athletes would have to go straight for competition without any training and directly from their rooms after three days of quarantine like conditions,” the IOA summarised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics IOA Indian athletes Olypmics
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp