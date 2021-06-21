STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Much-needed track time for Jisna Mathew: PT Usha

The 22-year-old was then among the Indian athletes set to be sent by the Athletics Federation of India to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for international meets.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jisna Mathew

Kerala athlete Jisna Mathew

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jisna Mathew was among the notable athletes who did not participate in the first three legs of the Indian Grand Prix or the Federation Cup earlier this year as the Kerala athlete mostly kept to training with her coach PT Usha. 

The Tokyo-bound athlete was expected to represent India at the World Relays in Poland in May, but the Indian contingent was not allowed to travel due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. The 22-year-old was then among the Indian athletes set to be sent by the Athletics Federation of India to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for international meets.

Even that plan fell through at the last moment and Jisna is finally expected to be in action at the Indian Grand Prix-4 followed by the Inter-State Athletics Championship. Jisna is part of a star-studded Kerala contingent.  “She will be participating in both the meets in Patiala. Maybe she is a few days short of peak fitness and being fully ready. But at this point, she needs to start participating in competitions. Not being able to take part in the World Relays and the other two meets were disappointing but the situation is such a challenging one that we can’t help it,” said coach Usha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jisna Mathew PT Usha
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp