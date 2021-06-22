STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shooters set for final test before Olympics

A solid performance in the World Cup could prove to be an ideal platform ahead of the Olympics.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE elite Indian shooters have been looking to attain maximal returns in their ongoing Croatia tour with the Tokyo Olympics in the back of their minds. With not many competitions in the last year, the Indian contingent who are based in Zagreb, also had the chance to test their mettle at the European Championships in Osijek last month. Now, they’ll return to Osijek for a dress rehearsal before Tokyo. 

They’ll be looking to implement what they’ve assimilated over the last few weeks or so and gauge where they stand when they take part in the ISSF World Cup, which is scheduled to be held from June 22 to July 3. “The standard of  shooting in training is quite high. Entire team training together adds to the competitiveness and boosts the morale of shooters. The difficulty level is increased daily to test their skills under pressure and to test their endurance and they are raising their game up for all challenges we designed for them,” Deepali Deshpande,  India rifle high performance coach, said.

A solid performance in the World Cup could prove to be an ideal platform ahead of the Olympics. “The World Cup gives us an opportunity to test our preparations. It will help in planning the last  phase of preparations before the team departs to Tokyo,” the Olympian, who predo­minantly takes care of rifle sh­o­oter Anjum Moudgil, added.

In their quest to keep them in competitive mode, the coaches had recently conducted intra-squad/inter-squad  matches, inviting teams like Croatia and Slovenia for the latter. The idea behind those matches was to keep  the shooters’ mind sharp. India high performance manager Ronak Pandit, who’s mainly keeping an eye on  pistol ace Manu Bhaker’s progress, said those sessions have been beneficial. “It is important to keep devising  new and interesting methods of training to keep the focus sharp and not let complacency set it. Shooting is a  monotonous sport so we have to balance pure technical training with some tactical training.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepali Deshpande
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp