STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tajinderpal Singh Toor qualifies for Olympics in shot put with Asian record throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor's performance of 21.49m, a national record, bettered the Asian record of 21.13m as well as the qualifying mark of 21.10m.

Published: 22nd June 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tajinderpal Singh Toor sealed the Olympic berth with his opening throw of 21.49m.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor sealed the Olympic berth with his opening throw of 21.49m. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATIALA: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the reigning Asian Games champion in men's shot put, has qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games with an Asian record throw of 21.49m in the Indian Grand Prix IV here on Monday.

Toor's performance of 21.49m, a national record, bettered the Asian record of 21.13m as well as the qualifying mark of 21.10m. The 26-year-old's previous best was 20.92m.

He is the 11th Indian to qualify for Olympics in track and field.

Toor sealed the Olympic berth with his opening throw of 21.49m. His legal throws were 21.28, 21.13 and 21.13.

"It is a big relief to compete as we could not go abroad for competitions due to the pandemic. I am glad that I could do my best on Monday. I was aiming for 21.50m and I got that with my first throw," Toor said in a media interaction.

The results:

Men:

400m (compiled from Races A and B): Sarthak Bhambri (Delhi) 47.45 seconds, Amit Balyan (Haryana) 47.52, Alex Anthony (Kerala) 47.55.

1500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj (Uttar Pradesh) 3:43.46, Ishu Solanki (Haryana) 3:53.55, Sukhanpreet Singh (Punjab) 3:56.31.

400m hurdles: MP Jabir (Kerala) 50.51 seconds.

3000m steeplechase: Shankar Lal Swami (Haryana) 8:34.40, Mohammed Nur Hasan (Uttar Pradesh) 9:19.18, Parveen Dhanda (Haryana) 9:24.86 seconds.

4x400m Relay: India A (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv and Noah Nirmal Tom) 3:02.61, India B 3:11.77, Maldives 3:37.38 secs.

Long Jump: M Sreeshankar (Kerala) 7.74m, Yugant Shekhar Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 7.67m, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Kerala) 7.60m.

Triple Jump: Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.62m, Karthik Unnikrishnan (Kerala) 16.21m, Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 15.90m.

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 21.49m (New National Record. Old: 20.92m, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Ranchi, October 12, 2019); 2. Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 20.00m, Vanam Sharma (Rajasthan) 19.93m.

Javelin Throw: Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 75.83m, Arshdeep Singh (Punjab) 75.58, Rajender Singh (Haryana) 74.28m.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Asian Games
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp