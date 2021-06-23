STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

It was a big surprise, don't feel I've really earned it: Anirban Lahiri on Olympic qualification

Anirban Lahiri made the cut for the Olympics at the 60th spot, the last quota available as per the International Golf Federation rankings.

Published: 23rd June 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CROMWELL: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri says he wasn't expecting to qualify for the Olympics given his below par performance this year but now wants to make it count by returning with a medal from the Tokyo Games.

Lahiri on Tuesday made the cut for the Olympics at the 60th spot, the last quota available as per the International Golf Federation rankings.

"It was a big surprise, I wasn't expecting it," said Lahiri, who is preparing for this week's PGA TOUR stop at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, Connecticut.

"Even though I've earned it, I don't feel like I've really earned it as I know how far below my potential I've played this year. It's a gift and an opportunity, so why would I throw it away."

India was eligible for one spot and Lahiri qualified being the highest-placed golfer from the country at the 340th position.

"I know what it is to be an Olympian as I've done it before (in Rio) and I don't want to be just an Olympian. I want to win a medal, I want to do something that makes a difference," said the 33-year-old.

"I know winning a PGA TOUR event will do that but winning a medal would even do more. I do have a certain responsibility towards the game and my country."

The former Asian No.1 finished a lowly 57th in Rio while playing with an injury.

But recently, there have been signs of some good form returning following a recent T-25 finish at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

That has made him optimistic of his chances at the Olympics to be held at the Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to August 1.

"When I first found out, I called my wife and she asked what do I want to do now. I told her how can I not go? How can I not represent my country in the biggest sporting event in the world? "This is why I play the game...and to have the opportunity to represent your country, and not just the representation as I feel like I'm playing really well.

"I feel I'm close to playing my best golf right now and for a lot of reasons, it makes sense for me. It means everything for me to go," said Lahiri, whose last win came at home at the Hero Indian Open in 2015.

After news emerged that he had squeezed into the top-60 list following several 11th hour withdrawals, Lahiri was inundated with wishes and messages from fellow golfers and friends from back home.

"I've gotten so many messages from kids who are playing the game now, saying, 'We're so glad you're in, we've always looked up to you and go make us proud.' Everybody has different motivations as to why they do this for a living and a large part is supporting yourself, family and personal achievements."

"There's also a huge aspect for me personally that comes from everything that I've gotten from the sport and all the love and support I've got from my country. I'm thrilled and excited. It is definitely something I wanted to do," said Lahiri.

This week, he will make his fourth appearance at the Travelers Championship, with a tied ninth recorded in 2018 and a share of 17th place in 2017 being his best results.

"I still have a lot of opportunities including this week to do what I need to do on TOUR (to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs). It's been a pretty tough year for me," said Lahiri, who will play with Bo Van Pelt and Harry Higgs in the afternoon wave.

"I got off to a good start in the fall and lost the momentum in the West coast and started building back up and playing well with a good week in Texas (T5) and then I had Covid and had it pretty bad for four weeks," he said.

Lahiri, who is currently 118th on the FedExCup rankings, is now fighting to stay inside the top-125 to qualify for the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs in August and more importantly, retain his TOUR card for next season.

He has featured on the PGA TOUR since 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp