STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Karnam Malleswari made first Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University

Malleswari won bronze in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnam Malleswari

Sydney Olympics bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: India’s first woman Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleswari was on Tuesday appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University by the Delhi government. Malleswari won bronze in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Her record still remains intact as no woman from India won a medal in weightlifting at Olympics. She was honoured with Arjuna Award in 1994 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 1999. She is also a recipient of Padma Shri Award in 1999.  Malleswari is now working as Chief General Manager in the FCI. 

Malleswari hails from Voosavanipeta in Amadalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam. She started her weightlifting career at Maruti Yuvajana Vyayama Mandali. She began undergoing training in weightlifting when she was 12 years under SAAP coach Neelamsetti Appanna.She won several international medals, including two gold and two silver in World Championship in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996. 

Malleswari married a fellow weightlifter Rajesh Tyagi in 1997. Though she planned to compete in 2002 Commonwealth Games, she had to withdraw due to the death of her father. After failing to win a medal at the Athens 2004 Olympics, she announced retirement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnam Malleswari Delhi Sports University Delhi Sports University VC Delhi government
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp