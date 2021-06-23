STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Sports activities in TN will take time  

While speaking to this daily, various heads and in-charges of sports bodies welcomed the decision but said it will take time for things to settle.

A health worker adminsters vaccine to people at the free vaccination camp conducted at Don Bosco School, Egmore, in Chennai on Saturday

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu government has relaxed lockdown rules permitting sports training and competitions without spectators in the four districts, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, competitive sports could take a month to begin in the city and neighbouring districts.
Olympian V Baskaran, president of the Chennai Hockey Association (CHA) is willing to start and finish the incomplete matches of the CHA league but asserts there are practical problems. “I thank the TN government for their consideration for sportsmen and sports activities. But before resuming the CHA league there is a lot to be done. First, we need to have a meeting with all the umpires and tournament directors. Then a meeting with all the team managers in the league. We need to talk to them and ask for their opinion on the start of the league,’’ said Baskaran.

Adding further, Baskaran said, “Several players of the CHA league work with different institutions. Most of these institutions are working with 50 percent strength. Even those that are working in full strength, the teams need to practice prior to the league. There are a lot of SOP precautions to be followed to prevent any unfortunate incident. However, when the committee (CHA) and team managers are ready to play, CHA has no issues to restart the league.’’

In tennis, the TNTA conducts various age-group tournaments and also the inter-club league. It also conducts the annual hard-court junior nationals along with MCC. There are several academies in Chennai that organise state ranking tournaments and run coaching clinics.

“It is difficult to start a tournament straight away. Players are scattered throughout the state and some of them have gone out of Tamil Nadu. For them to assemble in the city, start practice and maintain fitness, it will take some time,” said a TNTA source. When Express spoke to officials, club owners and players from volleyball, badminton, football in the city, they are keen to have competitions but do not want to rush in without knowing the players’ availability. 

