STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

2021 Tour de France preview: Tadej Pogacar vs Primoz Roglic rematch

Not so long ago, Tadej Pogacar was a just a promising outsider still learning the ropes of cycling's biggest race.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Tadej Pogacar has perfectly dealt with his sudden rise to stardom.

Tadej Pogacar has perfectly dealt with his sudden rise to stardom. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Not so long ago, Tadej Pogacar was a just a promising outsider still learning the ropes of cycling's biggest race.

His rise to become the second-youngest winner of the Tour de France in September last year has changed everything: the 22-year-old returns to the three-week event as the odds-on favorite to defend his title.

Going from an ambitious Tour rookie to defending champion in such a short time could have been an unsettling experience.

But Pogacar has perfectly dealt with his sudden rise to stardom, linking his Tour triumph with victories this season at the UAE Tour, Tirenno-Adriatico and the prestigious one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Since his remarkable feat on the slopes of the Planche des Belles Filles where he snatched the coveted race leader’s yellow jersey in a high-drama time trial, Pogacar has kept improving. He looks even stronger this year, backed by a powerful squad entirely at his service.

“We can’t wait for the challenge,” he said ahead of Saturday’s opening stage in the western Brittany region.

Contrary to last year, when he started the race with no personal ambition and rode with minimal support in high mountains during his incredible fairy tale, the UAE-Team Emirates leader will be surrounded by a bunch of solid sidemen — Davide Formolo, Rui Costa, Rafal Majka, Brandon McNulty — tasked to pace him in altitude.

“Our aim for this year is clear: we are going to try and defend the title which Tadej claimed last year, so we have built a team around him,” said team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez. “Obviously we’ll be heavily marked by the other teams and it’s not going to be an easy task.”

Pogacar's biggest rival last year was another rider from Slovenia, Primoz Roglic. The Jumbo-Visma team leader wore the yellow jersey for 11 days on last year’s Tour and had victory in sight only to crack on the eve of the final stage in a spectacular reversal of fortunes.

Such a turnaround could have undone his morale for good. But Roglic has recovered in style, very quickly, and is once again among the top contenders.

Right after the Tour last year, he won Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Spanish Vuelta. In April he was stronger than Pogacar at the Itzulia Basque Country and has privileged training at altitude in recent weeks in order to arrive fresh on the starting line, ready to tackle the 3,414 kilometers (2,121 miles) of three-week odyssey across France.

To challenge the defending champion, Roglic can count on experienced and talented teammates including the versatile Wout Van Aert, Steven Kruijswijk, Mike Teunissen, Robert Gesink and time-trial specialist Tony Martin.

Jumbo-Visma has arguably become cycling's strongest team, knocking Ineos Grenadiers off its perch last year. But the British outfit managed by Dave Brailsford has not given up its past luster and supremacy for good. Ineos-Grenadiers won the Giro this spring with Egan Bernal and will be starting the Tour with strong credentials.

With three Grand Tour winners leading the team — Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart — and a bunch of “super-domestiques" to ride in support, Brailsford's squad has the collective strength to reclaim cycling's pole position.

“We won’t win this tour by sitting in the wheels. We have the team to make it a racers’ race, take the initiative, seize every opportunity and make our opposition focus for every kilometer of every stage," Brailsford said. “We have changed our race philosophy this season to being more open and aggressive."

On July 7, the peloton will tackle an unprecedented double ascent of the famed Mont Ventoux on the same stage, halfway through the race.

The Ventoux is a daunting trek known for its lunar-looking landscape when exhausted riders eventually reach the top. On Stage 11 of 21, the riders will tackle the mountain from two different entry points for the first time before a long downhill to the finish line.

Delayed by a few months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour starts one week earlier than usual so as not to clash with the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The race was initially set to start from Copenhagen, with Denmark hosting its first-ever start. But Copenhagen has been pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic.

The route is less mountainous than last year and features two long individual time trials totaling 58 kilometers (36 miles).

However, some extremely tough ascents in both the Alps and the Pyrenees are on the program, notably on Stage 17 featuring the Col de Peyresourde and another tough climb on Val Louron-Azet before ending up Col du Portet — a 16-kilometer (10-mile) slog with a gradient close to 9%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tadej Pogacar Primoz Roglic Tour de France Tour de France Preview Tour de France 2021
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp