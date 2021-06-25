STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISSF World Cup: Bronze for Saurabh Chaudhary in men’s 10m air pistol event

Pistol ace Saurabh Chaudhary brought some cheer late on Thursday with a bronze medal effort in the men’s 10m air pistol event on Day 1 of the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. 

Published: 25th June 2021

Saurabh Chaudhary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Pistol ace Saurabh Chaudhary brought some cheer late on Thursday with a bronze medal effort in the men’s 10m air pistol event on Day 1 of the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. 

In the last competition before the Olympics, Saurabh showed why he is touted as one of the medal contenders in Tokyo. Abhishek Verma also did well to reach the final but after a slow start, struggled to find his grip and settled for the fifth spot.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal did well to enter the final in the women’s 10m air pistol. But they got off to a slow start in the final and that cost them as they became the first two shooters to get eliminated.

Rahi Sarnobat settled for the 13th spot. In the women’s 10m air rifle, World No 1 Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela couldn’t get past the qualification hurdle. Elavenil was classified 55th. Apurvi could only finish 24th. Anjum Moudgil finished 42nd. 

