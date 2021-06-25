STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship timings and results invalidated by FINA

Indian swimmer SP Likith, who featured in the meet, had earlier alleged that the timings were tampered to suit Uzbek swimmers. A few of them had also punched their Tokyo tickets.

Published: 25th June 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing staff prepare a Paralympic swimming test event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The timings and results of the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship in April, which also served as an Olympic qualifier, is invalidated as per the information on the world swimming's governing body FINA's website. 

Indian swimmer SP Likith, who featured in the meet, had earlier alleged that the timings were tampered to suit Uzbek swimmers. A few of them had also punched their Tokyo tickets.

The Swimming Federation of India secretary general Monal Chokshi also confirmed about the meet being invalidated. 

"It has been invalidated by FINA.There were issues related to the timing. FINA has a strict rule as it is an Olympic qualifying event also.  If there are any doubts or discrepancies related to the timing system, FINA would not consider it as an official timing result. That is the reason why it has been invalidated," Chokshi said.

It means that the timings of the Indian swimmers, including Srihari Nataraj, who clocked an impressive 54.07s in the 100m backstroke does not count. Several other swimmers from India had won gold medals too with good timings.

Likith learned about the meet being invalidated recently. 

"It is a good step taken by FINA. It also shows the power of an athlete. Others should also stand up if there is some cheating in the sport. The system (people involved) will think twice before they cheat,"  said Likith.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tokyo olympics SP Likith Srihari Nataraj Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp