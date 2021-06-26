STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4x400 men's relay team well placed for road to Tokyo Olympics

The inter-state senior national athletics competition in Patiala was considered as a platform for some athletes to qualify for the Olympics before the June 29 deadline.

Published: 26th June 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

India’s leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas

India's leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas (Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 4x400m relay teams, both men's and women's, were precariously placed at No 16 on the World Athletics' Road to Tokyo list. With rest of the world buzzing with competitions, the last place spots were always fraught with danger.

The inter-state senior national athletics competition in Patiala was considered as a platform for some athletes to qualify for the Olympics before the June 29 deadline. On Friday, the 4x400m men's team had a speedy round as they clocked 3:01.89s. This timing is good enough to push them to No 13 on the Road to Tokyo list.

The quartet of Mohammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokiya Rajiv and Noah Nirmal Tom had an opportunity to attain a better timing at the Indian GP 4 but managed 3:02.61s. The 4x100m women's relay team that is trying to qualify for the Olympics managed 43.50, way behind their effort of 43.37s during the IGP4.

The quartet of Archana Suseendran, Hima Das, Dhanalakshmi S and Dutee Chand needed 43.05s to climb up to No 16, above Nigeria on the Road to Tokyo list. The 4x400m women's relay is placed No 16. Arokia Rajiv was satisfied with the effort.

"We knew we would get a good time today. We could have got an even better time to finish in the top 10. Focus between now and Tokyo will on improving on our individual timings, but no target as such," he told The New Indian Express.

"Apart from that we will also focus on baton exchange, speed during the turn and starting strongly. Basically everything. All of us are fit and healthy. Final team (both men's and mixed) hasn’t been decided yet but feeling confident that we have a chance to do well in both," Rajiv added.

All relay finals will be on June 29. Anas felt the IGP-4 helped the team to secure this timing. "In the Indian GP-4 we were racing together after quite some time. That's why we needed time to get into the groove. Our target was to run below 3.02s. We hope to give improved performance in final," said Anas.

SELECT RESULTS

Men:

10000m:

  1. Vikram Bharatsingh Bangriya (MP) 30:16.44

  2. Kartik Kumar (UP) 30:25.79

  3. Dinesh (Maharashtra) 30:50.74

Pole Vault:

  1. Shekhar Kumar Pandey (UP) 4.80m

  2. Dhirendra Kumar (UP) 4.50

  3. Parveen Kumar (Haryana) 4.50

Women:

5000m:

  1. Parul Chaudhary (UP) 16:04.07

  2. Komal C Jagdale (Maharashtra) 16:26.89

  3. Ankita Dhyani (Uttarakhand) 16:58.07

100m Hurdles:

  1. C Kanimozhi (TN) 13.66s

  2. Agasara Nandini (Telangana) 13.70

  3. WVL Sugandi (SL) 13.90

Mohammad Anas Arokiya Rajiv Noah Nirmal Tom Amoj Jacob Tokyo Olympics 2021 Olympics
