Hockey India recommends PR Sreejesh and Deepika's name for Khel Ratna Award

PR Sreejesh has also been a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2017.

Published: 26th June 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Saturday announced the nomination of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and former India women's hockey team player Deepika for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

For the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, Hockey India has recommended former India stalwarts RP Singh and M Ch. Sanggai Ibemhal. Coaches BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

The period of consideration for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is between January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020. In this while, PR Sreejesh has played a key role in India's Silver Medal win at the Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018, Bronze Medal win at the 2018 Asian Games and the Gold Medal win at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019.

Sreejesh has also been a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2017. Deepika on the other hand was a vital part of the Indian women's team which won the Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games and at the Asian Champions Trophy 2018.

Meanwhile, dragflick sensation Harmanpreet Singh, who has over 100 international caps, Vandana Katariya, who has over 200 international caps and Navjot Kaur, who has over 150 international caps, have been nominated for the Arjuna Award for their sensational performances in Indian teams' victories in the last few years.

Speaking about Hockey India's recommendations for the prestigious National Awards, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It was a very proud moment for all of us when Rani won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award last year and it is with great pride that we are recommending two of the finest hockey players the country has seen -- PR Sreejesh and Deepika -- for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.

"We are also happy to nominate Harmanpreet Singh, Vandana Katariya and Navjot Kaur for the Arjuna Awards. They have produced some exceptional performances for the Indian team in the last few years. Dr RP Singh and M Ch. Sanggai Ibemhal, nominated for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement and coaches BJ Kariappa and CR Kumar nominated for the Dronacharya Award, have made some stellar contributions to the game of hockey in India in their respective roles. They have continued to help hockey grow and evolve in our country." (ANI)

