Deepika Kumari on target, gold rush for India at the Archery World Cup Stage 3

By PTI

PARIS: The seasoned and in-form Deepika Kumari was a constant in India's remarkable haul of three gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday, an unprecedented sweep for the country at the mega-event ahead of next month's Tokyo Olympics.

Deepika blanked Russia's Elena Osipova 6-0 in the final of the women's individual recurve event to complete a hat-trick of gold medals in one day.

She had earlier been a part of the mixed and women's gold-winning Indian teams.

In the mixed final, Deepika and her husband Atanu Das, who are India's best medal hope in archery in the Olympics, bounced back from a 0-2 deficit to down the Netherland's Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3.

This was after the women's recurve team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari notched up the gold medal with a comfortable win over Mexico, shrugging off the disappointment of missing Olympic qualification last week.

India's gold-winning spree started with compound archer Abhishek Verma winning an individual event earlier on June 26.

