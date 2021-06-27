STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

TN pole-vaulter E Baranica wins gold at inter-state meet

Baranica achieved her personal best of 3.90m, bettering the mark of 3.80m she achieved in the All-India Inter-University meet back in 2018.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's  E Baranica exceeded expectations in Patiala on Sunday when she won gold in the women’s pole vault at the 60th National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala. She achieved her personal best of 3.90m, bettering the mark of 3.80m she achieved in the All-India Inter-University meet back in 2018. It was a noteworthy improvement especially considering the lack of training that athletes have had in the run-up to the inter-state meet.

“It was an unexpected performance. I had only three training sessions before this event. I was maintaining my fitness at home during the lockdown. That has played a huge part in helping me achieve my best mark,” Baranica said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Mayiladuthurai, has been bogged down by injury in her brief career, with an ACL tear suffered in 2018 forcing her to undergo surgery and ruling her out of action for six months. Although she has recovered from the injury, she continues working hard on strengthening her left knee.  
“I have been advised by doctors to keep doing exercises to strengthen my knee. The injury was on the left leg, which is the take-off leg for pole vault. Whenever I take a break from training due to lockdown for instance, I cannot directly get back into training like other athletes,” she informed.

With only three competitors in the fray, there was disappointment for TN’s P Rosy Meena as she finished third with a mark of just 3.30m. She had won gold at the Federation Cup in March with a distance of 3.90m and her coach R Milber felt that the absence of proper preparation had an adverse effect on the athlete.

“Rosy is disappointed with her performance. She seemed to be affected more than Baranica by the lack of training,” Milber said.

The results (finals): Men: 800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:50.15; 2. Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:51.05; 3. Manjit Singh (Haryana) 1:51.44; 5000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 14:42.76; 2. Adesh Yadav (Maharashtra) 14:45.45; 3. Arjun Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 15:01.21; 110m Hurdles: 1. Siddhant Thingalaya (Maharashtra) 14.11 seconds; 2. Mohammed Fais (Kerala) 14.34; 3. Amrinder Singh Aulakh (Punjab) 14.48; Triple Jump: 1. Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.58m; 2. Karthik Unnikrishnan (Kerala) 16.54; 3. Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.37; Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Punjab) 58.90m; 2. Harpreet Singh (Punjab) 57.73; 3. Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) 56.33.

Women: 800m: 1. Harmilan Bains (Punjab) 2:02.57; 2. Chanda (Delhi) 2:03.36; 3. Nimali Liyanaarachchi (Sri Lanka) 2:05.69; High Jump: 1. Angel P Devasia (Kerala) 1.65m; 2. Giji Geroge Stephen (Tamil Nadu) 1.60m; Pole Vault: 1. Baranica Elangoval (Tamil Nadu) 3.90m; 2. Babita Patel (Madhya Pradesh) 3.40; 3. Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) 3.30; Heptathlon: 1. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 5004 points, 2. Kajal (Haryana) 4740; 3. Madhu (Haryana) 4357.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E Baranica pole vault
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp