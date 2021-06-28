STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic-bound Indian contingent to have COVID tests at SRL Diagnostics

More then 100 athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the number is likely to touch 120 when the qualification deadline ends in a few days in some sports.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 tests of all members of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be conducted by SRL Diagnostics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Monday.

The SRL Diagnostics was on Monday chosen as the 'Lab Diagnostics Partner' of the IOA for the Tokyo Games and 2024 Olympics.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta told PTI that all the Olympics-bound athletes and officials can now have RT-PCR tests for seven days prior to their departure for Tokyo at SRL Diagnostics laboratories across the country free of cost.

"SRL Diagnostics will be IOA's Lab partner till 2024 Olympics. So, all the athletes and officials for Tokyo Olympics will do RT-PCR tests for seven days in this laboratory," Mehta said.

"They have branches all over the country and the athletes and the officials can have the tests at any branch. This will be free of cost and the laboratory has given this as complimentary as our partner."

The Tokyo Games organisers have imposed stricter regulations on the Indians by clubbing the country with Afghanistan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in group 1 with serious COVID-19 situation.

The Indian contingent departing for Tokyo will have to upload its health status for each of the seven days prior to departure on the Organising Committee health app along with negative RT-PCR reports from approved labs, 96 and 72 hours prior to the journey.

In the letter appointing SRL Diagnostics as its Lab Partner, IOA wrote: "We are pleased to accept your offer to join with IOA and as discussed and confirmed you may provide services to Indian athletes and officials attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

"For the athletes: all types of lab diagnostics and test services free of cost, once their qualification for the Olympics is confirmed," Mehta wrote in a letter to SRL Diagnostics.

"For the officials: all types of lab diagnostics and test services as per the charges fixed by the government on confirmation of the IOA."

More then 100 athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the number is likely to touch 120 when the qualification deadline ends in a few days in some sports.

The IOA had said that India is likely to send a contingent of around 190 members to Tokyo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID tests COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent Coronavirus Indian Olympic Association
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp