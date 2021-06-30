STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NRAI recommends Ankur Mittal, Anjum Moudgil for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

The National Rifle Association of India Wednesday announced their recommendations for the National Sports Awards 2021.

Published: 30th June 2021

Shooter Ankur Mittal

Shooter Ankur Mittal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of shooting in the country, on Wednesday announced their recommendations for the National Sports Awards 2021.

World Champion in Double Trap Ankur Mittal and World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil have also been recommended for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour of the country.

Present world number one in 10M Air Rifle Women Elavenil Valarivan, world number one in 10M Air Pistol Men Abhishek Verma, and 50M Pistol World Champion Om Prakash Mitherval have been recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Awards, the longest-running National Sports Award for outstanding performances in Sports and Games.

There were no recommendations in the Dronacharya Awards category this year from the NRAI.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year.

