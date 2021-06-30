STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: SAI and IOA sensitise Indian athletes on adapting to Japanese culture

Renowned media professional Joy Bhattacharjya moderated the session for which Go Sports Foundation is the knowledge partner.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:07 PM

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) continued their efforts to sensitise the Tokyo-bound athletes with a session titled 'From India with Pride' that helped them to understand the Japanese culture and address the possible barriers besides being ideal ambassadors of the country.

Tuesday's session was attended by badminton players and table tennis players like PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and others. Renowned media professional Joy Bhattacharjya moderated the session for which Go Sports Foundation is the knowledge partner.

Joy Bhattacharjya spoke of etiquette in Japan and characteristics of Japanese culture like discipline, punctuality, respect, and hard work. He cited the example of Japanese players cleaning up their dressing room after their narrow 2-3 defeat to Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He also shared information on Japanese cuisine and climate.

"This was a wonderful session, we are all very excited about the Olympics. We will all enjoy the Olympics and give our best," said PV Sindhu, 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist. "The sessions on preparation for our travel and stay in Tokyo as well as anti-doping were informative and will help us."

Table Tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee who is making her Olympics debut, was very happy with her learnings from the three-session, "These have been very interesting. I learnt a lot about Japan and about the expectations once I arrive there, I am really excited as this is going to be my first Olympics," she said.

The athletes watched a video of young athletes extending India's Olympics-bound athletes their best wishes. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, shooters Shahu Mane and Shreyanka Sadangi, badminton player Malvika Bansod and swimmer Suvana Bhaskar were among the young athletes who featured in the video.

Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association are conducting three-session sensitisation programmes for all Tokyo-bound athletes.

