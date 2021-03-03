STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Top players to feature in snooker open championship

More than 280 players have registered for the competition, which starts with the qualifiers. Thirty-two will make it to the Round of 64.

Published: 03rd March 2021 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Snooker

For representational purposes

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top snooker players, including multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, will feature in the Bangalore Snooker Academy (BSA) second edition of the All India Open Championship. It will be held between March 5-13 at the BSA in the city.

Besides, the field also includes reigning national champion Aditya Mehta, Sourav Kothari and Dhvaj Haria among others. Once the restrictions were eased, some national-level competitions have taken place across the country, allowing cueists to get some game time after a period of lull. Kothari clinched the all India national A level championship in Hyderabad last month.

It was his first competition after the lockdown, and he defeated Mehta in the semis and Ishpreet Singh in the final.

"Except Pankaj, top players in the country were there in Hyderabad," Kothari told this daily. He expects some tough competition in the coming days too.

"Now, players are well-oiled as they are back to their usual practice. Life also seems to be getting back to normalcy. Everyone has the access to the table now. The competition (in Bengaluru) is going to be top-notch and I'm looking forward to it."

More than 280 players have registered for the competition, which starts with the qualifiers. Thirty-two will make it to the Round of 64. The other 32 in R64 are directly given entry as seeded players — it includes the top 16 men and two women from previous nationals, two from the junior nationals, top four Karnataka players and two host entries. Rest are wild card entries.

Though most of the players could not practice during the lockdown, Haria, who is seeded, was fortunate. He owns a table at his residence in Ahmedabad and spent a few hours every day to get his game right.

"I have made some changes in my game. I have not been playing snooker that much, but now, I am also going into it as well. This tournament is a good test of my skills with top players featuring in the event." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snooker open championship
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp