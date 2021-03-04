Compound team picked for World Cup

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The compound trials to select the team for the three World Cup stages were conducted at SAI Sonepat and concluded on Wednesday, with the top eight archers being divided into Team A and B. The top four make the A team with the remaining four being drafted in the B team.

Among men, the A team includes Sangampreet Bisla, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma while the B team comprises of Rishabh Yadav, MR Bhardwaj, Arjun Kumar and Sukhbeer Singh.

Among women, the top four were V Jyothi Surekha, Muskan Kirar, Pragati and Saachi Dhalla. The B team includes Swati Dudhwal, Raginee Marko, Trisha Deb and Akshita. Jyothi set a new national record in the ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 which she set last year.

The A team will be participating in World Stage I and III while the B team will go to Stage II.