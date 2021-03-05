STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anirban Lahiri starts with a modest 72, lies T-43 at Palmer Invitational

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a modest even par 72 in the first round to lie tied 43rd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ORLANDO: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a modest even par 72 in the first round to lie tied 43rd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational here.

Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 6-under 66 last year, did so once again and shared the lead with Corey Conners, who shot a matching 66 at Bay Hill.

Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion, was a further stroke back in third place.

Lahiri, who has not won since the 2015 Hero Indian Open, started from the tenth and parred his first 12 holes, even though he was unable to get inside 15 feet to give himself enough birdie chances.

On the Par-5 fourth, he finally birdied after a fine second shot and a nice pitch to inside two and a half feet.

It was his first birdie and only one of the day.

On Par-5 sixth, he found water with his tee shot and got to the green only in five and holed it for a bogey.

It left him with a day's card of 72.

From an Asian viewpoint, Korea's Byeong Hun An, 29, showed his fondness towards the tournament by carding a solid 4-under 68 to lie in tied fourth place after the first round.

An, who has made the cut in his last five starts at Bay Hill, enjoyed three successive birdies on his homeward nine to end the day two back of co-leaders.

Sungjae Im enjoyed his return to the prestigious PGA TOUR tournament with a solid 69 highlighted by an eagle.

McIlroy, a former FedExCup winner and World no.1, is chasing his first win on the PGA TOUR since the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

After making the turn with a sluggish 35, the Northern Irishman hit five consecutive birdies on his back nine to grab a share of the lead.

McIlroy has finished tied 6 or better four consecutive years at the event, including a win in 2018.

He finished tied 5th last year.

No American has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational since 2015 and from the top 14 players on the leaderboard, 10 are from outside US. Si Woo Kim withdrew at the end of the first round.

Asia's other representatives had mixed luck.

Chinese Taipei's C.T.Pan returned a 74, while Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond carded 75s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri Palmer Invitational
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp