STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kayaking-canoeing camp at Dal Lake from Saturday

Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) informed that the camp will begin at Dal Lake on Saturday and continue till March 31.

Published: 05th March 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kayaking

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after the announcement was made, kayakers and canoers from the country will assemble in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday for the national camp.

Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) informed that the camp will begin at Dal Lake on Saturday and continue till March 31.

The camp is being organised to select a team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers scheduled in Pattaya, Thailand, from May 5 to 7. The campers were shortlisted following selection trials in Bhopal which was held from December 28 to 30.

"We had planned to start the camp in January but heavy snowfall in the valley delayed our programme," Prashant Kushwaha, IKCA secretary-general, told this daily.

"As many as 28 kayakers and canoers were selected in both the men's and women's categories for the camp. We are thankful to sports minister Kiren Rijiju for making this possible. The government's initiative has given our athletes an opportunity to train at Dal Lake after around a decade," he added.

Earlier, the Asian qualifier was scheduled from March 14 to 17 at the same venue but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The camp will continue even after March 31. The association will assess the situation and decide on the venue," said Pijush Baroi, one of the coaches named for the camp.

Baroi informed that the association has optional venues in mind if it decides to shift the venue. Earlier in January, the parent body had suggested alternate venues like Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu's Kathua, Lower Lake in Bhopal and Bilawali Lake in Indore to the Sports Authority of India.

Apart from Baroi, two coaches — Digvijay Singh and Nazis Mansoori — a physiotherapist and a masseur have also been named for the camp.

Speaking on the chances of Indian athletes in the qualifying event, the coach said, "We expect good results in K2 and C1 events in men's category. Similarly, there is a lot of expectations from the C2 team in the women's category as well."

The performance of the players will be assessed during the camp and if needed, selection trials will be organised to pick a final team for Thailand even

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kayaking Dal Lake
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp