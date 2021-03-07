STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxam International: Ashish quarantined in Spain, rest of the team wins 1 gold, 8 silver

Middleweight Ashish Kumar, who was eager to enter the ring and get a gold, instead was sitting in isolation after his tests results returned positive.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:48 PM

Manish Kaushik

Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as nine Indians (3 women & 6 men) were in contention for gold medal heading into the final day of the Boxam International tournament in Castellon de la Plana, Spain on Saturday. Finishing on top would have been an ideal boost ahead of tougher challenges down the road.

But before the day began, Indians suffered a setback due to coronavirus. Four boxers could not get a chance to throw a single punch as they were forced to withdraw due to the virus. One of the said five had tested positive for COVID-19.

Middleweight Ashish Kumar, who was eager to enter the ring and get a gold, instead was sitting in isolation after his tests results returned positive.

To add to India's woes, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81 kg), who were also in the running for gold medal, were forced to forgo final bouts as they were roommates with Ashish. Their test results, however, returned negative.

"I'm doing alright. I'll have to remain in isolation for a few days. After I get a negative report, they'll let me come back home. It's going to be tough but I have to deal with this situation," Ashish, who's asymptomatic, told The New Indian Express from Castellon.

The local health authorities and the tournament organisers will take care of Ashish stay for the next two-week period. India suffered more off-the-ring blows as Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) was also barred from taking part in the final after her semifinal opponent tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tokyo Olympics-bound pugilists results, however, returned negative. Moreover, veteran Satish Kumar (+91 kg) also handed a walkover. The likes of Pooja Rani, who had beaten former world champ Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the semifinals and Jaismine couldn't get going inside the ring.

Jaismine, taking part in an senior international meet for the first time, could not get past Italy's Irma Testa. Irma was too quick, too experienced for the Indian youngster to cope. Pooja also found Mellisa Graham, her rival from the USA in the final, to be in a different league, going down by 0-5 verdict.

Vikas Krishan (75 kg), too, ended on the losing side. The experienced pro went toe-to-toe against Youba Sissokho of Spain. It was a bout that was decided by fine margins as Sissokho got the vote from four judges.

The only highlight of India's day was Manish Kaushik's (63 kg) gold. Kaushik, was making a return to international boxing for the first time since Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in 2020. The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist had to use every ounce of his energy to get over the line against Denmark's Nikolai Terteryan.

The Haryana man, who won by split verdict, is stoked after this encouraging step. "This win will give me a lot of confidence," Manish said. Having spent time in the medical room for the most part of last year, Kaushik will now be determined to carry this form into Olympics.

Italy finished as toppers with a total of five gold medals ahead of hosts Spain, who garnered four. Kaushik's effort helped India finish fourth.

