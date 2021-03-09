STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trials for Olympic qualifier likely on Mar 16, Sushil Kumar yet to enter

A final announcement in this regard is expected to be made by the Wrestling Federation of India in a day or two.

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-awaited selection trials to pick freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier and Asian Championships are likely to be held in New Delhi on March 16.

A final announcement in this regard is expected to be made by the Wrestling Federation of India in a day or two. Intriguingly, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has not yet expressed his willingness to compete in the trials.

Both the qualifier and continental event are scheduled in Almaty, Kazakhstan next month. The Olympic qualifier will be held from April 9 to 11 followed by the Asian Championships from April 13 to 18. Trials, however, will be held only in Olympic weight categories. Trials to select wrestlers from non-Olympic weight categories for the continental championships will be held at a later date.

As many as four wrestlers from the country have qualified for the Tokyo Games so far. The three qualified freestyle grapplers are Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg). The only woman wrestler to make the Olympic cut is Vinesh Phogat (53kg). None from the Greco-Roman style has qualified so far.

A total of six weight categories from each style have been earmarked for the Olympics, which effectively means only three divisions (74kg, 97kg and 125kg) are up for grabs in freestyle. In women's category, wrestlers from 50kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg can stake claim for a place in the team. All Olympic weight categories (60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg) are available in Greco-Roman.

"Date has been decided for selection trials for men wrestlers. The trials will most probably be held on March 16 in New Delhi in only Olympic weight categories. Dates for selection trials of women wrestlers and non-Olympic weight categories will be announced later," a WFI source told this daily.
Among all the divisions, the 74kg weight category in freestyle will be the centre of attraction. While Narsingh Yadav, Jitender Kinha and newly crowned national champion Sandeep Singh Mann are sure to compete, Sushil's entry may add spice to the contest. "We have not received any confirmation from Sushil so far. There is still some time left and he can compete if he wishes," added the source.

